Short Interest in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Expands By 285.1%

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,000 shares, a growth of 285.1% from the December 15th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Sidoti started coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth $1,085,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth $215,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth $3,605,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth $2,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

MWK stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $456.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 4.35. Mohawk Group has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

