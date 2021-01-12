Short Interest in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Drops By 90.7%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 645,000 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the December 15th total of 6,950,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 391,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $434.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

