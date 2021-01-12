Short Interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Drops By 95.8%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the December 15th total of 313,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCS Multistage stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 251.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of NCS Multistage worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCSM stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 2.84. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $41.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.33.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Equities analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post -37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCSM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCS Multistage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.23.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

