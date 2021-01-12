Short Interest in North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Drops By 99.9%

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the December 15th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,430,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
North Bay Resources stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,856,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,197,313. North Bay Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
North Bay Resources Company Profile
Read More: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for North Bay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Bay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.