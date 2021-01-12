Short Interest in North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Drops By 99.9%

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the December 15th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,430,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

North Bay Resources stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,856,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,197,313. North Bay Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

North Bay Resources Company Profile

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, tellurium, and platinum deposits. It holds interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; the Coronation gold project located in the Slocan Mining district, and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

