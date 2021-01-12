Short Interest in Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Drops By 90.0%

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSMMY stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $77.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,845. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.49. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Persimmon’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSMMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Simmons reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

