Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Declines By 90.0%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNLSY. Zacks Investment Research cut Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB cut Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. 60,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,541. Renault has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

