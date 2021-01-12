Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Rises By 742.6%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,200 shares, a growth of 742.6% from the December 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:RGT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,440. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. Royce Global Value Trust has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

In other Royce Global Value Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,685 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $380,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGT. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter worth $125,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 243,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,513.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 353,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 331,902 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

