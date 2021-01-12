Short Interest in Service Team Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVTE) Expands By 40,783.0%

Service Team Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVTE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,088,300 shares, an increase of 40,783.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,118,552,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SVTE opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Service Team has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Service Team

Service Team Inc manufactures, maintains, and repairs truck bodies in the United States. It manufactures truck bodies that are attached to a truck chassis; and other products used by the trucking industry. The vans are available for hauling dry freight or refrigerated freight. It serves auto dealers and users of trucks, such as dairies, food distributors, and local delivery.

