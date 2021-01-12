Short Interest in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Declines By 75.4%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 960,300 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the December 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SESN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $208.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.08. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.82.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 29.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 58.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 74.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

