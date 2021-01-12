Short Interest in Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Drops By 99.5%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the December 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Investec upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

