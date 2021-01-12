Short Interest in Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Expands By 230.1%

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 230.1% from the December 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Technicolor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCLRY remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. 32,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16. Technicolor has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.74.

Technicolor SA develops video technologies, products, and services for the media and entertainment sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Production Services segment offers visual effects (VFX) services, including pre-visualization, asset creation, texturing, animation, rigging, rotoscoping, lighting, match move, and compositing; computer-generated imagery animation solutions; and post production services, such as camera capture on the production set and creation of final distribution masters comprising on-set services, color correction, and VFX integration.

