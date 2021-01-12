Short Interest in Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Rises By 440.0%

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95. Telstra has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Telstra alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.