Short Interest in Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Rises By 483.3%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 483.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TPLWF opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Temple & Webster Group has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82.

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

