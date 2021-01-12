Short Interest in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Increases By 198.8%

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 198.8% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GGT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. 54,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,837. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

