Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Declines By 98.7%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of TKAMY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. 14,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,256. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.95.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

