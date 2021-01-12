Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Declines By 90.9%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TILCF remained flat at $$3.85 during trading on Tuesday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.92. Till Capital has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.94.
Till Capital Company Profile
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.