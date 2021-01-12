Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Declines By 90.9%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TILCF remained flat at $$3.85 during trading on Tuesday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.92. Till Capital has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business.

