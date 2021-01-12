Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Decreases By 75.0%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TANNL stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $26.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

