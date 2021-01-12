Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Drops By 84.4%

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the December 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 757.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,000.

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF stock opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

