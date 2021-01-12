Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Drops By 66.9%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the December 15th total of 918,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.401 dividend. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,866,000 after buying an additional 287,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,086,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,633,000 after acquiring an additional 234,191 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,051,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,209,000 after purchasing an additional 629,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $103,137,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.