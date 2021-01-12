Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.40

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 1829211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -51.09, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sibanye Gold stock. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 272,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

