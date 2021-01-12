SIBCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $76.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $413,030.08 and approximately $76.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,595.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,036.08 or 0.03083967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.00395888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.94 or 0.01380949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.44 or 0.00611516 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00464719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.00294897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00021272 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,913,991 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

