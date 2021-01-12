Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.15 ($50.77).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) stock opened at €44.37 ($52.20) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1-year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion and a PE ratio of 31.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.93.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

