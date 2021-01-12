Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.15 ($50.77).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) stock opened at €44.37 ($52.20) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1-year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion and a PE ratio of 31.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.93.

About Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

