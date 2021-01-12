Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.15 ($50.77).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €44.37 ($52.20) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.93.

About Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

