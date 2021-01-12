Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.15 ($50.77).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €44.37 ($52.20) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.93.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

