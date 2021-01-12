SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 114,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 104,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64.

About SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

