SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 46.50 ($0.61).

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) in a report on Tuesday.

Get SIG plc (SHI.L) alerts:

Shares of SHI traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 35.60 ($0.47). The stock had a trading volume of 7,652,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,062,368. SIG plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.93 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98.95 ($1.29). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.17. The firm has a market cap of £420.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for SIG plc (SHI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG plc (SHI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.