Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $445.14

Shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 445.14 ($5.82) and last traded at GBX 435.50 ($5.69), with a volume of 10456759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406 ($5.30).

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 237.60 ($3.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 320.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 265.59.

In other news, insider Mark Johnstone acquired 10,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £24,036.54 ($31,403.89).

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

