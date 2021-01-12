Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will post $21.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.22 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $18.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $75.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.84 million to $76.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $112.26 million, with estimates ranging from $107.12 million to $117.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SILK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $626,016.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,028.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $697,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,396. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at $389,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 64.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $1,160,000.

SILK opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.74. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

