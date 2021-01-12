Silverway (SLV) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Silverway has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Silverway coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Silverway has a total market cap of $1,699.78 and approximately $203.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,595.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.94 or 0.01380949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.44 or 0.00611516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051414 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008782 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00171618 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (SLV) is a coin. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 coins. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Silverway is an integrated provider of trading data and liquidity for private sale tokens. The platform provides professional investors with access to aggregated data and analytics on OTC transactions to support investment decisions and helps buy and sell private round tokens. “

Silverway Coin Trading

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

