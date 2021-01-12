Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Down 10.3%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) shares were down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.62 and last traded at $71.16. Approximately 581,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 329,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.33.
A number of research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17.
In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,745,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,800,533.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $278,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $922,732.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,563,000 after acquiring an additional 285,977 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 53.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 90,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 31,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.
Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
