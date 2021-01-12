Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Down 10.3%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) shares were down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.62 and last traded at $71.16. Approximately 581,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 329,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. Equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,745,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,800,533.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $278,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $922,732.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,563,000 after acquiring an additional 285,977 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 53.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 90,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 31,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

