Single Point Partners LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 54,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,990,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $52.42. 14,721,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,294,964. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.