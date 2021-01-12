Single Point Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT stock remained flat at $$50.78 on Tuesday. 561,459 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.