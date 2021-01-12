Single Point Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.31. 627,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $216.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

