Single Point Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 9.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 55,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $244.14. 1,221,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,063. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $244.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

