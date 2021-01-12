SingularDTV Market Capitalization Achieves $3.03 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $291,038.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00040878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00043224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00371554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.98 or 0.04313974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SNGLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

