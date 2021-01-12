Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.27

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.27 and traded as high as $22.96. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 22,909 shares traded.

SHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,139 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.