Siyata Mobile Inc. (SIM.V) (CVE:SIM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SIM.V) (CVE:SIM)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 2,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25. The company has a market cap of C$20.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.59.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SIM.V) (CVE:SIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported C($1.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.95 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Siyata Mobile Inc. will post 0.0202817 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

