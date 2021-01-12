Siyata Mobile Inc. (SIM.V) (CVE:SIM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SIM.V) (CVE:SIM)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 2,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25. The company has a market cap of C$20.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.59.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SIM.V) (CVE:SIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported C($1.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.95 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Siyata Mobile Inc. will post 0.0202817 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siyata Mobile Inc. (SIM.V) (CVE:SIM)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SIM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SIM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.