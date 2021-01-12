Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKLZ. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

SKLZ stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. 6,526,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,719,268. Skillz has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

