SkinCoin Trading Up 6.7% This Week (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $57,922.83 and approximately $9,273.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

