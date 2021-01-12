Skrumble Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $291,251.00 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $291,251.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skrumble Network token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network (CRYPTO:SKM) is a token. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Skrumble Network Token Trading

