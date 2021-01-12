SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.70

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 60330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in SLM by 493.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,240,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,037,000 after buying an additional 1,031,738 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SLM by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in SLM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 4,780,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,675,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at $1,779,000.

SLM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

