SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMTGY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. 1,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.41. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.