Small Love Potion (SLP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $73,104.00

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $607,043.63 and approximately $73,104.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00023881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00111785 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00258005 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00061495 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars.

