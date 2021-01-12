SmartCash Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $68,650.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SmartCash has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,979.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,065.91 or 0.03136925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.00395262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.73 or 0.01352951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.15 or 0.00553706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.00467908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.00291185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020805 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

