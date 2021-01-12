SmartCredit Token Price Tops $1.50 on Exchanges (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCredit Token has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $625,641.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCredit Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00004303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00023799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00111353 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00259569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00061822 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Token Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,106,625 tokens. The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io

Buying and Selling SmartCredit Token

SmartCredit Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

