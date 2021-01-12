SmartFinancial (SMBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.
SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SMBK opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,419.16. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,720.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.
About SmartFinancial
SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
