SmartFinancial (SMBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Shares of SMBK opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,419.16. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,720.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.