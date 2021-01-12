Smartlands Network Price Reaches $0.82 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $322,656.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartlands Network token can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002430 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 128.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00041050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.77 or 0.00380735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.73 or 0.04266362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

Smartlands Network Token Trading

Smartlands Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

