SmileyCoin Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $575,292.78 and $61.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 61.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

