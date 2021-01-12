Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Up 13.4%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s share price shot up 13.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.00. 1,126,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 476,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

SMSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $247.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,023.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.