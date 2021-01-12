SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0441

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000958 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 93.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

