Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the December 15th total of 420,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. 62,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $7.06.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

